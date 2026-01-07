Haryana top medal tally at 68th National Shooting C'ship Competitions

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Haryana topped the medal tally, followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan at the 68th National Shooting C'ship Competitions here.

After 36 days of competition across New Delhi and Bhopal, featuring over 16,500 athletes, Haryana finished on top with 31 gold, 13 silver and 16 bronze medals to claim a total of 60 national medals.

Maharashtra finished second with 24 gold medals, along with nine silver and nine bronze, while Rajasthan placed third with 15 gold, 15 silver and 21 bronze medals, accumulating 51 medals overall.

Madhya Pradesh finished fifth with 12 gold medals, followed by Delhi and Karnataka with 11 gold medals each. Uttar Pradesh and the Army secured eight gold medals apiece, while Tamil Nadu claimed six gold medals to complete the top ten.

A total of 33 states and institutional units featured on the National Championship medal table, sharing 473 medals.

In the overall medal tally, which includes National, Civilian, Deaf and Para categories, Haryana once again finished on top with a total of 105 medals, comprising 40 gold, 30 silver and 35 bronze.

Maharashtra finished second overall with 70 medals (33 gold, 16 silver and 21 bronze), while Rajasthan placed third, also finishing with 105 medals, including 32 gold, 36 silver and 37 bronze.