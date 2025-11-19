Haryana win women's sabre, SSCB clinch men's epee, TN triumph in women's foil

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Haryana and Tamil Nadu won gold medals in women's sabre and foil events, while SSCB bagged the top honours in men's epee on the final day of the 36th Senior National Fencing championship here on Wednesday.

In the final of the women's sabre team category, Haryana beat Punjab 45-44 to clinch the gold. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu bagged bronze medals in the category. In the semifinals, Haryana beat Maharashtra 45-43, while Punjab thrashed Tamil Nadu 45-33.

In the final of the men's epee team event, SSCB defeated Jammu and Kashmir 45-29 to bag the top honours. Punjab and Manipur bagged bronze medals respectively.

In the semifinals, SSCB beat Punjab 45-29, while Jammu and Kashmir defeated Manipur 45-32.

In the final of women's foil team category, Tamil Nadu defeated Manipur 45-36 to win the gold. Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh bagged bronze medals.

In the semifinals, Tamil Nadu defeated Chhattisgarh 45-35, while Manipur beat Chandigarh 38-38. PTI SSC BS BS