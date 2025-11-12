Haryana Women's Commission appoints Shafali as brand ambassador

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday felicitated India's women's World Cup winning opener Shafali Verma, who was also appointed the brand ambassador by the State Women's Commission.

Saini honoured her with a shawl and a cheque of Rs 1.50 crore and a "Grade A" sports gradation certificate.

"Today, met Shafali Verma, the beloved daughter of Haryana and a member of the team that made India world champions with their historic performance in the Women's Cricket World Cup, at Sant Kabir Kutir and extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for this remarkable achievement," said Saini in a post in Hindi on X.

"On behalf of the Haryana government, in honor of this outstanding performance, she has been awarded Rs 1.50 crore in cash and a 'Grade A' gradation certificate. This recognition will inspire Haryana's sporting talents to reach even greater heights," the CM said.

Saini said with her hard work and dedication, Shafali has not only brought glory to Haryana but to the entire nation.

"This achievement serves as an inspiration for all the daughters of the state; I wish you continued success in making the country's name shine with your stellar performances," he said.

Verma thanked the Haryana government for the honour.

"The spirit of sports is ingrained in Haryana, and everyone in the state encourages sports." She said the state government encourages athletes and urged the youth to have faith in themselves and achieve their goals and bring glory for their nation.

Picked as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal, the 21-year-old Shafali was named player of the final for her 87 runs with the bat and 2/36 with the ball in the team's 52-run win against South Africa.