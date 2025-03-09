Haryana wrestlers dominate in Federation Cup

Jalandhar, Mar 9 (PTI) Haryana dominated the 2025 Federation Cup (Senior) Wrestling Championships, claiming top honours in men's Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women’s categories here on Sunday.

With five gold medals in Greco-Roman and one gold in Women’s category, Haryana also secured first place in the team rankings.

In Greco-Roman category, Haryana bagged five gold, four silver, and one bronze.

Anil More led the charge by winning gold in the 55kg category, while Suraj clinched bronze in the 60kg weight class.

Gaurav and Sandeep followed suit, capturing gold in the 63kg and 67kg categories, respectively.

Sonu emerged victorious in 87kg, while Nithesh (97kg) completed their domination bagging the fifth gold for them.

Kuldeep Malik (72kg), Aman (77kg), Prince (82kg) and Sanjeet (130kg) bagged the four silver medals for Haryana.

With their stellar performance, Haryana finished first in the Greco-Roman team rankings with 220 points, far ahead of second-placed UP (135 points) and Chandigarh (125).

Haryana's dominance wasn’t limited to Greco-Roman wrestling.

In Women’s Wrestling, Haryana wrestlers again displayed their skill and determination, securing the top spot in the team standings with 203 points.

Harshita won the gold in the 72kg category, while Simran added bronze in the 76kg category.

Pushpa and Muskan secured silver medals in the 57kg and 65kg weight classes, respectively, further swelling Haryana’s medal haul.

Maharashtra finished second in the Women’s Wrestling team rankings with 143 points, largely due to Srushti Bhosale’s gold in the 65kg category and Vedika Sasana’s silver in the 72kg.

In the overall team rankings for Freestyle, Haryana maintained their stronghold with 220 points, followed by Delhi in second place (165) while UP were third (106). PTI TAP KHS