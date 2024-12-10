Haryana's star high jumper Pooja wins heptathlon gold with national U-18 record

Bhubaneswar, Dec 10 (PTI) Promising Haryana teenager Pooja continued to hog the limelight by clinching the heptathlon gold with a national record in the U-18 category at the 39th National Junior Athletics Championships here on Tuesday.

A day after she improved her national U-18 women's high jump record to 1.85m on way to gold at the Kalinga Stadium, she tallied 5,102 points in heptathlon, which was better than the previous national mark of 4,357 points set by R Khatun earlier this year.

Telangana's Sriteja Tholem also improved upon the previous national record by tallying 5,087 points, but she had to settle for second place.

Haryana's Khushi won the bronze medal with a tally of 4,350 points.