Haryana's Ujjawal Chaudhary improves upon U20 discus throw national record

Navi Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Haryana's Ujjawal Chaudhary won the U20 men's discus throw event with a national record (U20) of 59.34m at the Indian Open Throws Competition here on Thursday.

Chaudhary hurled the disc to a distance of 59.34m in his fifth attempt to better the previous U20 national record of 58.11m set by Sachin Dalal in 2014.

He raced to a commanding lead from the start of the competition.

Meanwhile, six throwers got direct entry to the final in the men's javelin throw open category.

The six throwers included Olympian Shivpal Singh, Rohit Yadav and Sahil Silwal. The remaining six athletes came through a qualification round on Thursday.

Karnataka's Shashank Patil topped the field in the qualification with a throw of 72.48m. Twelve finalists also qualified in the men's discus throw.

Haryana's Abhimanyu led the field in the qualification with a throw of 54.01m.

Results: Women’s: Discus throw Open: Seema (Haryana) 56.39m, Neetika Verma (Uttar Pradesh) 50.23m, Priya (Haryana) 48.88m.

Discus throw U20: Nikita Kumari (Rajasthan) 46.78m, Soni Kumari (Bihar) 44.92m, Bhakti Tanaji Gawade (Maharashtra) 44.75m.

Discus throw U18: Sunaina Poonia (Rajasthan) 35.31m, Bhakti Bhoir (Maharashtra) 22.08m.

Shot Put U20: Jashandeep Kaur (Punjab) 13.06m.

Men's: Discus throw U20: Ujjawal Chaudhary (Haryana) 59.34m, Vaibhav (Himachal Pradesh) 53.48m, Ritik (Haryana) 52.88m.

Discus throw U18: Usmanali Khan (Reliance) 55.11m, Sonu (Delhi) 52.15m, Yashraj Jain (Madhya Pradesh) 51.44m.

Shot Put U20: Siddharth Choudhary (Rajasthan) 18.8m, Sarthak Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 17.52m, Ankit Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 17.27m.

Shot Put U18: Aryan Prashant Satpute (Maharashtra) 18:06m, Akhand Pratap Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 18.04m, Harpartap Singh (Punjab) 17.12m. PTI KHS KHS AT AT PDS KHS