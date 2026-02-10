Hasaranga, Bracewell ruled out of T20 World Cup

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and New Zealand's Michael Bracewell were on Tuesday ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup due to injuries.

Hasaranga suffered a tear in his left hamstring during Sri Lanka's opening game against Ireland on Sunday.

The ICC has approved a leg-spin bowling all-rounder as Hasaranga's replacement in the Sri Lanka squad.

Bracewell, meanwhile, picked up a calf injury during warm-ups ahead of New Zealand's tournament opener against Afghanistan on February 8 in Chennai.

"Bracewell had rehabilitated the calf tear he sustained during the third ODI against India last month but re-injured the muscle during warm-ups on Sunday," New Zealand Cricket said in a media release.

"Subsequent scans confirmed the injury, which is expected to require approximately three weeks of recovery before he can return to play." Off-spinning all-rounder Cole McConchie will travel to India to join the squad as a travelling reserve alongside pace bowler Ben Sears. PTI APA SSC SSC