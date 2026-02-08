Hasaranga, Theekshana bowl Sri Lanka to 20-run win against Ireland

Colombo, Feb 8 (PTI) Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis impressed with the bat before Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana's incisive spin bowling powered Sri Lanka to a 20-run win over Ireland in their T20 World Cup clash here on Sunday.

Kusal scored a gritty 56 not out off 43 balls while Kamindu Mendis provided the late impetus with a 44 off 19 deliveries, as Sri Lanka recovered from a sluggish start to post a fighting 163 for six.

In reply, leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (3/25) and Maheesh Theekshana (3/23) bowled with superb control, as Ireland were dismissed for 143 in 19.5 overs.

Earlier, Ireland's bowlers, led by George Dockrell (2/17), kept a tight grip on the innings, leaving Sri Lanka struggling at 68 for 3 by the 11th over.

But Kusal played a determined innings, grinding out a crucial half-century in testing conditions to give Sri Lanka a competitive base, before Kamindu provided the late flourish, smashing four boundaries and two sixes to add respectability to the total.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 163 for 6 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 24, Kusal Mendis 56 not out, Kamindu Mendis 44; George Dockrell 2/17, Barry McCarthy 2/40, Gareth Delany 1/24).

Ireland 143 all out in 19.5 overs (Ross Adair 34, Harry Tector 40, Lorcan Tucker 21; Maheesh Theekshana 3/23, Wanindu Hasaranga 3/25, Matheesha Pathirana 2/26). PTI AM AM AH AH