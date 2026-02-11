Hasaranga's absence a big loss, says Chameera, calls for collective effort to fill gap

Pallekele, Feb 11 (PTI) Describing the injured Wanindu Hasaranga's absence as a "big loss", Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera on Wednesday called on the entire bowling unit to share the responsibility and fill the void left by the premier spinner.

Sri Lanka's spin spearhead Hasaranga was ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury sustained during their opener against Ireland.

"Yes, not having Wanindu is a big loss for the team. Because we all know his talent. I think the entire bowling unit gets the responsibility. So, I think we all have a big responsibility to fill that gap," Chameera said ahead of their clash against Oman.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Dushan Hemantha has been named as Hasaranga's replacement.

"I think when we consider Dushan Hemantha, he was with us in the team during the recent past. He has also played in Zimbabwe tournament. So, when compared to Wanindu, I think he has a different way of bowling. He can do batting as well, so he can play as an all-rounder.

"...as it's being played in Sri Lanka and previously, he has played in Sri Lanka as well. So, I think, we can get what we wanted for the team from him." The 2014 champions failed to hit a single boundary between the seventh and 15th overs after Ireland introduced spin in their previous match, and Chameera said that was an area they needed to improve.

"When looking at batting, I think we played well during the power play. I think after the power play, we had a setback, because the Keththarama line was a little far around 80 meters. So, I think we had less chance to go beyond boundaries," said the 34-year-old said.

"I think we could have got runs in ones or twos when playing in the mid-levels. And we also played well during the last three overs. I think Kamindu Mendis played well, and that's because we could reach a score above one hundred and sixty-eight.

"I should mention that Kusal Mendis was a little unwell before the last match. So, he played until the end of the power play. So, I think that was also a reason for missing on the runs as in ones and twos. Because he was a little unwell during that match." One bad performance doesn't define us: Vinayak Shukla ====================================== Oman were well short of runs against Zimbabwe, slumping to an eight-wicket defeat in their opener.

Making their fourth appearance in the T20 showpiece, Oman struggled against pace and bounce, with their top five batters failing to reach double digits in Colombo.

Oman wicketkeeper-batter Vinayak Shukla, however, backed the side to bounce back, saying their batting struggles did not define them as a team.

"We worked hard in the backstage as well after that game. We came here early and had some practice session here. But what I feel like that one bad game doesn't define you as a team," he said.

"I think we are going to come back stronger here and just having an off day on a on a field as a batting unit it's not going to define how players is going to perform in this particular World Cup so we are looking forward to come up with some good options and tackle these kind of things." PTI ATK ATK AH AH