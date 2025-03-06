Have consistent selection policy, grievance redressal system for athletes: Ministry tells NSFs

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) In a bid to ensure accountability and consistency, the sports ministry has made it mandatory for national federations to standardise their selection policies, notify athletes of trials at least 15 days in advance and institute a grievance redressal system to bring down litigation caused by feelings of injustice.

The instructions on selection matters come after sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya made it clear to the national federations that he wants them to avoid legal showdowns with athletes as has been seen in wrestling, shooting and some winter sports events in recent times.

The circular, which is in PTI's possession, has been sent to the Indian Olympic Association, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the National Sports Federations (NSFs).

The new directives make it mandatory for NSFs to upload selection policies on their respective websites and amend them only if there is a three-month window before a competition. It has also been made compulsory to videograph selection trials.

"Video recordings of the selection trials shall be forwarded to SAI along with the duly signed minutes of selection committee, while sending proposals for financial assistance," it stated in the five-page document which also makes it mandatory for NSFs to inform the ministry before every trial.

The ministry has asked NSFs to publicise the selection criteria for showpieces such as the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, Para Asian Games and Commonwealth Games at least two years in advance.

This has been a long-standing demand in a sport like shooting where renowned pistol coach Jaspal Rana saying that policies which are not standardised negatively impact athletes.

Inclusion of athletes, coaches, support staff and officials in the long list of these mega-events cannot be done without intimating the Ministry and "giving the rationale and basis for names proposed".

"Details of long list will be submitted to Ministry/SAI at least 30 days before the last date for making entries in the long list." For other international events where it being a part of the national camp would be a pre-requisite for athletes, the ministry has directed that the NSFs notify them of the requirements at least three months before the commencement of training.

In case an athlete still feels hard-done by the system, the NSFs have been directed to create a Grievance Redressal Committee or Appeal Committee to decide within seven days of a complaint.

"...(the committee) shall invariably include Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit who must have retired from active sports for at least four years," it has directed.

"No member of Selection Committee shall be part of the Grievance redressal Committee. Such proceedings will be summary in nature following principles of natural justice. If the NSF has formed a Dispute Resolution Commission (DRC), then second appeal shall be made before the DRC." NSF Presidents to choose selection committee ============================== The power to constitute the selection panel was earlier vested with the federation but the latest directive hands it over solely to the NSF president.

"Composition of the selection committee shall be decided by the President of the NSF," it states.

While steering clear of making it mandatory that could lead to accusations of government interference, the ministry has given a long list of what should be an ideal selection committee.

According to the directive, the panel should "ideally" be headed by High Performance Director/Chief Coach/Foreign Coach/former international player (preferably Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardee/Arjuna Awardee).

"Selection Committee may include, among others, coach(es), SOM, ex-international player(s), member(s) of Executive Committee (not more than two on rotation basis) nominated by the President of NSF." The earlier guidelines made observers from the ministry and SAI a party to the selection process by requiring them to sign the minutes. The new directives state that such officials would report their findings to SAI and ministry and not be a part of the proceedings.

"If the Ministry/SAI is not satisfied with the selection of athletes recommended by the NSF on the grounds of fairness and transparency, the Ministry reserves the right to approve the participation at no cost to the Government," it adds.

Of coaches and logistics ================ The ministry has also laid down some norms for the selection of coaches, advising the NSFs that the support staff once chosen, should not "normally be changed or modified, till the Asian/Olympic Games are over." Also, the inclusion of personal coaches and support staff will be considered on merit basis. The issue of personal coaches has been a thorny one before big events with athletes often pushing hard to get their preferred support staff.

"...due care should be taken to ensure that no person with a tainted record is selected as a member of the coaching team." To avoid last-minute hassles such as unresolved visa applications before international competitions, the ministry has directed NSFs to finalise the selection process at least 45 days before the scheduled departure of the team or concerned athlete.