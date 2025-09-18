Have natural understanding with Mandhana, don't need to make effort: Pratika Rawal

Mullanpur (Chandigarh), Sep 18 (PTI) Young top-order batter Pratika Rawal feels she has a "natural understanding" with star opener Smriti Mandhana, which has translated into several flourishing starts for India and could prove crucial in the ODI Women's World Cup starting September 30.

The Delhi cricketer, who made her ODI debut in December last year and has emerged as one of the most consistent batters at the top in a short span of time, says that despite Mandhana being an "introvert" like her, the two have a unique chemistry.

Pratika made a century partnership with Mandhana in the first ODI against Australia here and was again involved in a 70-run stand with the star cricketer in the second game, which India won by a record 102-run margin.

"I think it's (understanding) quite easy and quite natural. We don't have to talk much between innings, she does what she does best, and I do what I do best. There's an understanding between us that feels natural, not made up," the 25-year-old cricketer, who has scored six half centuries and a ton since making it to the India side, told 'JioHotstar' show Off the Pitch.

"Even off the field, she (Mandhana) is an introvert and so am I, though we'd call ourselves more ambiverts. Because of that, we don't need to put in extra effort to connect, we already understand each other." The World Cup will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka and the two hosts will take on each other in the opening game in Guwahati on September 30.

Pratika said she enjoys batting with Mandhana with the focus of both the players on building the innings ball by ball.

"On the field, the only focus is the next ball, and everything else follows step by step. I enjoy batting with her more than she enjoys batting with me, so it's always great, especially the way she plays and takes on every ball. It's just so amazing to see." Pratika said she puts team goals ahead of personal ambitions.

"There are team meetings and different strategies, but beyond personal goals, I value team goals more. If I can be an asset to the team, I believe that's the greatest contribution I can make." Pratika said when the news about her World Cup selection broke, her family hardly displayed any emotion, but deep within she knows they are very happy.

"My mom and dad are not very expressive. They don't show emotions openly, but I know they feel a lot. When my name was announced at the press conference, I was at home with my brother while my parents were out.

"I went to my brother's room and told him, 'Say congratulations to me'. He asked why, and I said, 'I got selected for the World Cup'. His reaction was just, 'That’s it? Good for you, yaar'.

"Later, I called my mom and told her, and she simply said, 'It's a very good thing, very good'. They play it subtle, but I can feel their pride. Even my coach told me that my mom has had a different smile on her face for days. They may not show it directly, but I know they are very happy," she said. PTI AM PM AM PM PM