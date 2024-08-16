Have to prepare mentally to transition from player to coach: P R Sreejesh

Kochi, Aug 16 (PTI) Indian hockey's goalkeeping stalwart P R Sreejesh, who was given a grand welcome on his arrival at the international airport here, said he will be spending the next 2-3 months to mentally prepare himself to transition from a player to a coach.

With regard to the enthusiastic welcome given to him, including a roadshow from the airport to Palarivattom here, he said it was like the "cherry on top of the cake".

"Working hard for the country, sacrificing a lot and then winning a medal, it is not just for me, but for the country. So, to be a part of this happiness, the welcome organised by everyone, is like the cherry on top of the cake. The pleasure is doubled," he said, speaking to reporters outside the airport.

Regarding the next step of his career, Sreejesh said that he knows what he has to do as a player.

"But, as a coach, what all I should do or the transition from a player to a coach, I have to mentally prepare for that. So, I will spend the next 2-3 months on that," he said.

A big crowd, including several MLAs, welcomed Sreejesh at the airport.

People holding up placards with his photo cheered him on as he came out of the airport.

Thereafter, the hockey player held a roadshow from the airport in an open-top jeep.

Along the route of his roadshow, people waved and cheered him on, some handed him flowers and bouquets and others walked up to his vehicle to shake his hand and congratulate him, according to visuals shown on TV channels.

Sreejesh bid adieu to the game following his starring role in the country's second consecutive Olympic bronze at the just-concluded Paris Games.

He is now going to be the team coach of the junior Indian hockey team. PTI HMP HMP SS