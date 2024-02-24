Having WPL in different cities will improve profile of the tournament: Mithali Raj

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (PTI) Former India captain and Gujarat Giants mentor Mithali Raj said organising the Women's Premier League (WPL) in more than one city will help the teams develop new audience and enhance the tournament's profile.

The first edition of the WPL was held only in Mumbai, but this time the BCCI is organising the tournament in Delhi and Bengaluru.

"If WPL moves to every city, it gives the franchise a chance to develop a new audience, who can come and watch it play. This will only improve the profile of the tournament and the franchises," Mithali said in a Gujarat Giants release on Saturday.

The former Indian skipper touched upon her role at Giants and said she was enjoying working with the team in a big platform like WPL.

"I have been enjoying this role as mentor, working with young players, sharing my knowledge, helping them stay in a good space and perform their roles to the best of their ability," she said.

Gujarat Giants are all set to open their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Captained by the Australian run-machine Beth Mooney, the Gujarat Giants are keen to make a splash this year.

Ahead of the first game, Mooney said, "There's a really excellent sort of vibe in the group as it has been together for a little while now. We worked through some things last week, and they have come to fruition.

"So, there's a keen sense of anticipation for the first game. And I know the eleven that take the field tomorrow night will take full advantage of that and put their best foot forward." Echoing the thoughts of her skipper, Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana, who led Gujarat Giants last year after Mooney picked up an injury, said the team is in a good space.

"We have had a good experience so far. The mood in the team is very positive. We have gelled quite well and are hoping for a good start to the tournament," Rana said. PTI AH UNG