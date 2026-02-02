Hazlewood won't join Australia squad in early part of T20 WC: selector Dodemaide

Sydney, Feb 2 (PTI) Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will not travel with the squad for the early part of its T20 World Cup matches in Sri Lanka as he continues his rehabilitation after recovering from an injury here, national selector Tony Dodemaide said on Monday.

The trio of Nathan Ellis, Tim David and Glenn Maxwell, however, have reached Colombo and will be joined the Australian squad on Tuesday for the upcoming ICC T20 showpiece, Dodemaide said.

Australia will play their four preliminary games in Colombo and Pallekele, starting February 11 against Ireland.

Hazlewood will remain in Sydney during the early part of the tournament, which begins on February 7, to continue his return to play program. Sean Abbott has joined the touring party as a travelling reserve.

Dodemaide said: "Nathan, Tim and Glenn have arrived in Colombo and we look forward to meeting up with them when we arrive from Pakistan.

"We felt with Josh it was more practical and beneficial for him to continue his rehabilitation at home in a familiar environment before travelling to Sri Lanka." Hazlewood was ruled out of the 2025-26 Ashes series due to a lingering Achilles injury that occurred during his rehabilitation from a previous hamstring strain.

Dodemaide did not reveal the specifics of when exactly Hazlewood would be available for the tournament. Australia's preliminary engagements will end on February 20 and their other group rivals are Oman, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Last week, seasoned pacer Pat Cummins was ruled out of the entire tournament due to a persistent back injury. He has been replaced in the 15-man squad by Ben Dwarshuis.

Dodemaide said Abbott is there as a backup for Ellis.

"With Nathan also completing his return to play we decided to bring Sean with us as fast bowling cover should anything come up at short notice," he said.

"Sean is an accomplished and versatile international player who has experienced numerous World Cup campaigns. It made sense for him to stay with the group following the Pakistan tour." The T20 World Cup will be held in venues across India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. PTI AH PM AH PM PM