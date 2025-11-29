HC allows Shanth Kumar’s candidacy for KSCA president’s post, Prasad to have competition

Bengaluru, Nov 29 (PTI) KN Shanth Kumar on Saturday expressed relief after the High Court declared his nomination papers for the post of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) valid, setting aside an earlier decision of the Electoral Officer.

The Karnataka High Court order means that former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad will now have competition for the KSCA president’s post during the elections scheduled on December 7.

The HC also asked the KSCA Electoral Officer to publish the list of candidates for the post of president.

While setting aside EO’s order dated November 24, Justice Suraj Govindaraj said the remaining electoral process should be conducted as per the calendar earlier decided by the High Court.

“There's only one way you can view it. It's a welcome development. I'm very relieved that the court has seen that I'm eligible. And now we're working towards building for the election,” Shanth Kumar, whose nomination was earlier rejected on technical grounds, told PTI.

So, does he need to file a fresh nomination? “From what I can understand, the (existing) nomination holds because what the court has done is…it has quashed the order of the electoral officer. The electoral officer had rejected my nomination. And that is the (EO’s) order with which we went to the court, appealing to quash it.

“So the court has set aside the electoral officer's order of rejecting my application. Therefore, the nomination stands,” Shanth Kumar, Director of The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd, said.

Apart from Prasad and Shanth Kumar, other prominent contestants are: former cricketers Sujith Somasundar (Vice-president, Secretary) and Avinash Vaidya (Joint Secretary and Managing Committee member). PTI UNG PDS PDS