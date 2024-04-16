HC seeks NRAI's stand on shooter Manini Kaushik's plea to participate in Olympics trials

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of the Centre and the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on a petition by shooter Manini Kaushik to allow her to participate in the trials for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela asked authorities to seek instructions by next week on the aspect of allowing the 50m Rifle 3 Positions shooter, who had questioned the eligibility criteria, to compete in the trials which were stated to be held from April 18 onwards.

"In the meantime, instructions in respect of permitting the petitioner to participate (in the trials), without prejudice to the rights and contentions of respondents, be taken," said the court which listed the case for further hearing on April 22.

The petitioner's lawyer said it was an "unfortunate case" where a player, whose contribution to the sport was even acknowledged by the prime minister in a letter to her after she won the silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games, has not been called for the selection.

Observing that sportspersons should be given more respect, Justice Gedela asked the authorities to permit the petitioner to participate in the trials during the pendency of her plea.

"I am not saying select her. (But) let her participate. There is no time. It is already 16th. Give her the opportunity to participate in the selection process.. We will hear you. It will not prejudice you," the court remarked.

"(There has to be) some credibility of the PM's letter to her," it said.

NRAI said the case was not adversarial and the petitioner was a good shooter but allowing her to participate would have ramifications as there were other similarly placed players as well.

It said the selection process was not "casual" and the eligibility criteria to participate in the trials were duly set out. PTI ADS RT