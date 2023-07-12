HCL Cyclothon to be held in Chennai on Oct 8

Chennai, Jul 12 (PTI) The HCL Cyclothon, aimed to create a platform for professional cyclists to showcase their skills and inspire a new generation of riders in India will be held in Chennai on October 8. Launching the event here, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said the Cyclothon was part of an initiative to position the state as a global destination for sports. "Tamil Nadu has a rich tradition of producing professional athletes in multiple sports. Our vision is to position ourselves as a global destination for sports by shoring up infrastructure and bringing world-class sporting events to the state. HCL Cyclothon is one such sporting initiative in this direction and we are happy to associate with HCL to conduct this event," he added. Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu Atulya Misra, said, "I believe cycling will get a major push after this cyclothon...the government is spending money on infrastructure.

"We are trying to bring sports for the masses and we are trying to bring big events to Tamil Nadu," he said, referring to events like the Chess Olympiad and WTA tennis tournament last year and the upcoming international surfing competition. The first edition of the HCL Cyclothon held in Noida in March saw over 1,000 cyclists participating.

The organisers are expecting the numbers to go up in the Chennai event.

HCL Corporation President-Strategy Sundar Mahalingam said, "After the success of HCL Cyclothon in Noida earlier this year, it was a logical next step to expand this initiative to Chennai keeping in mind HCL’s deep connection to the state." The Chennai edition features a prize purse of Rs 30 lakh which comprises Rs 15 lakh for professionals and Rs 15 lakh for amateurs. Registrations for the cyclothon began on Wednesday and will be open till September 20.

TN Sports Secretary J Meghanatha Reddy was also present. PTI SS SS KH