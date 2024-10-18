He would be proud of me today: Bala Devi dedicates 50th international goal to late father

Kathmandu, Oct 18 (PTI) India striker Bala Devi remembered her late father and dedicated her 50th international goal to him following the team's 5-2 win over Pakistan in the SAFF Women's Football Championship opener here.

The 34-year-old scored her only goal in the match in the 35th minute, with the other goal-scorers being Grace Dangmei (5th and 42nd), Manisha Kalyan (17th) and Jyoti Chouhan (78th) on Thursday.

"This goal is for my father. Though he is no longer with me, I know he would be proud of me today," said an emotional Bala to AIFF after the win.

Meanwhile, Jyoti recollected her father's dream of her playing for India as she netted her debut goal on the international stage.

"I am really happy and satisfied with my performance. My father had a dream that someday I would get to wear the Indian colours and score for the country, which I did yesterday," she admitted.

Grace, who scored a brace in the contest, was adjudged the Player of the Match and dedicated the strikes to the "entire team and staff members".

"I'm happy to score the first goal of the SAFF Women's Championship 2024. I want to dedicate it to our entire team and staff members," she said.

"We have been working hard for the past month. The coach told us to play an attacking game. There were some minor errors, like mispasses. We stayed focussed on our attack." Manisha, too, was one of the star attractions, having joined Greek club AC PAOK recently, and scored India's second goal in the game.

"I am returning after a few months from Greece, and I have gained more muscle and improved my first touches. My vision on the field is better, and I can see more options when attacking, which happened yesterday," she said.

Elaborating on her brilliant goal, she said, "Anju passed the ball to Bala di, who then set it up for me. It was the result of practising short passes and combination play, just as the coach had emphasised to us." 'Players performed as per expectations' ======================== India head coach Santosh Kashyap expressed his delight at the players executing the plans to perfection.

"I think it was a great start. The players performed as per expectations, and it's very encouraging that we got the first goal from Grace, which was a big advantage.

"We had planned to press from the beginning and aimed for quick goals, and we managed to get four," he noted following the victory." The Indians will be up against Bangladesh next Wednesday, and Kashyap said there are still some areas his side needs to work on.

"We are going one game at a time. We are happy with the result, but there’s still a lot to improve in the style of play we want to adopt. We have almost a week to prepare, and I am confident our performance will be better.

"As for areas to improve, we will be focusing on attacking, defending, and transitions. These are the parameters I will use to teach players our style of play," Kashyap said.