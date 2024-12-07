Head and Labuschagne score fifties as Australia take 11-run lead

Adelaide, Dec 7 (PTI) Australia took an 11-run lead as the hosts reached 191 for 4 at tea on day two of the pink ball Test against India here on Saturday.

Marnus Labuschagne (64) and Travis Head (53 not out) scored half centuries as the Australians added 105 runs to their overnight score of 86/1.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (3/23) picked up two quick wickets early in the session before Labuschagne and Head put up a 65-run stand, which was broken by Nitish Reddy after he dismissed the former in the 55th over.

Brief scores: India: 180 all out in 44.1 overs (Nitish Reddy 42, KL Rahul 37, Shubman Gill 31; Mitchell Starc 6/48).

Australia: 191 for 4 in 59 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 64; Travis Head 53 batting ; Jasprit Bumrah 3/23 Nitish Reddy 1/18) PTI APA AH AH