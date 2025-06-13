Head coach Gambhir rushes back home after mother gets hospitalized

Beckenham (UK), Jun 13 (PTI) India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Friday returned to the country after mother Seema Gambhir had to be hospitalized due to health emergency, a BCCI source told PTI.

The source said Gambhir had to fly back to attend to his mother, who suffered a heart attack and is currently in ICU in a New Delhi hospital.

The Shubman Gill-led Indian Test squad is in the UK to play a five-match series against England starting June 20 in Leeds.

"Gautam's mother had a heart attack on Wednesday. He and his family left for India on Thursday and they have reached Delhi," the BCCI source informed.

In Gambhir's absence, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate will assume the team's charge during the four-day intra-squad match between India and India A, beginning here from Friday.

He will have assistance from other coaching staff such as bowling coach Morne Morkel and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

Gambhir is expected to return to England in a week's time if everything goes well at his home.

"His mother is showing signs of recovery although she is still in the ICU. In all likelihood, he will be back in the UK before the start of the opening Test (starting June 20) if all goes well.” PTI UNG PM KHS UNG