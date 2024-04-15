Head, Cummins guide SRH to 25-run win against RCB in IPL

Bengaluru, Apr 15 (PTI) Australian batter Travis Head smashed a century while his skipper Pat Cummins grabbed three wickets as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs after posting the highest-ever IPL total here on Monday.

SRH scored a mammoth 287/3, the second highest in all forms of T20 cricket, and then restricted the home team to 262/7.

SRH had on March 27 smashed a sensational 277/3 against Mumbai Indians to reset the previous record.

Travis (102 off 41 balls) smashed a 39-ball hundred, and shard a 108-run stand with opener Abhishek Sharma (34) to guide former IPL champions to a record IPL total.

SRH skipper Cummins then returned figures of 3/43, while spinner Mayank Markande (2/46) took two as the visitors managed to restrict RCB despite a heroic effort from Dinesh Karthik who hit a 35-ball 83.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 287 for 3 in 20 overs overs (Abhishek Sharma 34, Travis Head 102, Heinrich Klaasen 67, Aiden Markram 32 not out, Abdul Samad 37 not out; Lockie Ferguson 2/52).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 262 for 7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 42, Faf du Plessis 62, Dinesh Karthik 83; Mayank Markande 2/46, Pat Cummins 3/43) by 25 runs. PTI AM AM KHS