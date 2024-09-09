'Health of Indian motorsport has improved significantly over past five years'

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The health of Indian motorsport has improved significantly over the past five years but a lot more can be done in terms of infrastructural support, says JK Tyre motorsport head Sanjay Sharma.

Sharma's organisation has been supporting Indian motorsport for close to three decades. The tyre maker is running its national racing championship for the 27th consecutive season but seeing the bigger picture, this year the company has partnered with RPPL for the Indian Racing Festival (IRF).

RPPL is the promoter of the FIA-sanctioned Formula 4 championship in India and could bring Formula 3 to the country as soon as next year. "The health of motorsport is improving considerably. If you just compare how things have changed in the last 8 to 10 years, everything is crystal clear. It's very unfortunate that in terms of infrastructure, we do lack a lot of support," said Sharma following round two of IRF.

MotoGP hosted its inaugural race at the Buddh International Circuit last year but the round was dropped for the 2024 season and is expected to return in March next year.

The premier two-wheel race needed changes to the track that hosted Formula 1 for three editions and now it needs to be homologated again for four wheel racing. Sharma lamented the state of affairs in this context.

"The only big F1 track which hosted MotoGP last year now even doesn't have a homologation to do car events. And they have their own set of little problems, but whatever they are, they are not available for the sport.

"So this is one of the very major kind of setback, because even to our championship, because one of the reasons that we got together (RPPL and JKTyre) two like-minded people, was that we will come back with a package that was worth BIC standard with fast cars and good turnout.

"However, having said so, if you see there are more promoters, more sponsors, more patronage for drivers, things are looking really good. In terms of government, I would say from the era where they didn't recognize us as a sport, we have come a long way. They are very receptive.

"And the live example of that is street races in Hyderabad and now Chennai (held earlier this month)," said Sharma.

The tyre major had brought Formula BMW to India back in 2011 but a decade and more later, Sharma feels the current Formula 4 championship in the IRF is a better package.

"On paper, the Formula 4 does look a little better. But safety-wise, there is a whole lot of difference. These new generation cars are far ahead, carrying all the latest safety norms. Then coming to the program of the FIA, if you follow it also helps you later for the super license.

"The structure is more formalised by the FIA (the world body). Unlike in the past, we don't need to race outside India anymore. Now everything is available in your own backyard, in your own pocket size.

"With the kind of vigour and vision that our partner RPPL has, I think the story which now will unfold will be the best that India can ask for," Sharma added.