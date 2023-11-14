Healy, Cheatle named in Australia women's squad for India tour but no captaincy announcement just yet

Melbourne, Nov 14 (PTI) Star wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy and left-arm pacer Lauren Cheatle were on Tuesday named in Australian women's squad for tour of India next month.

However, the Cricket Australia did not announce the captain in the wake of Meg Lanning’s retirement, and the leader will be picked ahead of the team’s departure.

Australia will play a Test, three ODIs and three T20Is against India in Mumbai between January 9 and January 21.

The Test match and one-dayers will be played at the Wankhede Stadium while the T20Is will be hosted by the DY Patil Stadium.

Cheatle is returning to Australian side after a gap of four years after undergoing multiple shoulder reconstruction surgeries.

The New South Wales bowlers showed her readiness for the top-level cricket taking 19 wickets for Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash.

“Lauren Cheatle has overcome significant injury setbacks and thoroughly deserves her place in the squad through her performances over the past six months.

“Lauren has playing experience in India and provides another fast-bowling option, particularly in regard to the Test match which is the format she has been selected for,” said CA’s Head of Performance (Women’s Cricket) and National Selector, Shawn Flegler.

Healy had recently suffered a finger injury, result of a dog bite, and Flegler said the medical team has been keeping a close watch on her.

“Alyssa Healy’s finger is healing but remains in a splint and our medical team are continuing to monitor her recovery closely.

“We’re obviously very hopeful she will be available for the Test, but those decisions are still a while away,” he added.

Australia women’s squad: Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20 only), Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham. PTI UNG BS BS