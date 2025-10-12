Healy's masterclass ton powers Australia to record chase against India

Visakhapatnam, Oct 12 (PTI) Skipper Alyssa Healy led from the front with a masterful 142 as Australia pulled off a record chase of 331 to beat India by three wickets in their Women's World Cup group match, here on Sunday.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana became the first player in women's ODIs to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year as India piled up 330 after Australia opted to bowl.

In pursuit of the highest target ever successfully chased in women's ODI history, Healy set the tone with her sixth career hundred and first as captain, reaching the milestone off 84 balls. It was also her first ODI ton since 2022.

Her brilliant innings finally ended on 142 off 107 balls (21x4s, 3x6s) when Sneh Rana pulled off a stunning one-handed catch diving forward at backward point to give India hope at 276/5.

However, experienced all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who had retired hurt earlier after pulling up at the end of the 24th over, returned to steer her side home with an unbeaten 47 (52 ball; 5x4s, 1x6).

Australia completed the chase in 49 overs, with one over to spare.

Earlier, from 294/4, India lost their last six wickets for just 36 runs in seven overs, with Annabel Sutherland (5/40 in 9.5 overs) running through the lower order to claim her maiden five-wicket haul.

Sophie Molineux (3/75) provided good support as India were bowled out in 48.5 overs.

Brief scores: India: 330 all out in 48.5 overs (Smriti Mandhana 80, Pratika Rawal 75, Jemimah Rodrigues 33; Annabel Sutherland 5/40, Sophie Molineux 3/75) lost to Australia 331/7; 49 overs (Alyssa Healy 142, Ellyse Perry 47 not out; Shree Charani 3/41, Deepit Sharma 2/52) by three wickets. PTI TAP SSC SSC