Heart rates go up and down, but knew we could take down whatever runs in one over: Faheem

Colombo, Feb 7 (PTI) All-rounder Faheem Ashraf admitted his heart rate was fluctuating during the fag end of Pakistan's nervy yet successful run chase against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup opener here on Saturday, but said he was confident he "could take down whatever runs in one over".

Ashraf emerged as Pakistan's hero, hammering an unbeaten 29 off just 11 balls, including two fours and three sixes, in a stunning late assault that sealed a dramatic three-wicket victory over the Netherlands.

"We have been playing this brand of cricket for the past year. Heart rates go up and down, it's happened so many times before, we're used to it," the 32-year-old bowling all-rounder said at the post-match presentation.

"Shaheen (Afridi) and I were talking about saving wickets, knew we could take down whatever in one over." Ashraf and Shaheen Afridi remained unseparated in a 34-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Chasing 148 for a win, Pakistan were 90 for 2 at the halfway stage but lost wickets in a heap as they were 114 for 7 in 16.1 overs, needing 34 more runs.

It looked all but over for Pakistan at that stage but walking in at No. 8, Ashraf, who was dropped on 7, had other plans.

Needing 29 runs from the last two overs, Ashraf hit three sixes and one four off Logan van Beek and finished off the match with a four in the final over as Pakistan reached 148 for 7 in 19.3 overs.

Max O'Dowd dropped Ashraf when he was on seven in the second ball of the 19th over and that perhaps cost the Dutch the match.

"When the ball is in the air, you just want the ball to land. Our effort is to finish the games as early as possible. But you have to hold your nerve in these situations," said Ashraf, who was named Player of the Match.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha conceded that his team won the match the hard way.

"We have to do it the hard way. Credit to Faheem. We tried well, knew they'd come hard. Held things really well," said Salman.

"(Total) 147 we'd take on this pitch. Spinners have done well in the last six months. First 10 overs we batted well, then two wickets fell and pressure came in. We need to absorb better." He said the conditions were tough early on but eased once he got set.

"Once a batter gets set, they need to finish the game, didn't do that today. Want to change that." Netherlands captain Scott Edwards admitted his side was not at its best but lauded the players for the fight.

"Small moments can come on to hurt you. We kept losing wickets at important times. We felt 160 was going to give us a fair chance. We had to bowl well to give us a chance. A couple of good performances from the bowlers kept us in the game.

"It's a good wicket, Pakistan got it down to run a ball, then we got a maiden and the boys jumped on the momentum."