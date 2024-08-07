Vinesh Phogat disqualified for being overweight before final; IOA issues statement

Paris: In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final here, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night.

"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.

The Indian Olympic Association later confirmed the development and requested privacy for the wrestler, who was competing in her third Olympics.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA stated.

"No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," it added.

The disqualification means that Vinesh will end medal-less in the Games as international rules stipulate that any grappler found overweight at the time of weigh-in ends up at the bottom of the final standings She had taken down defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan en route the finals on Tuesday and was to face American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the summit bout this evening.

Hers was not the only weight-related disqualification in the 50kg category.

On Tuesday, Italy's Emanuela Liuzzi was also forced to forfeit her preliminary bout after being found overweight.