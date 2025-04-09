Heat waves forecast for 56 mandals across Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority forecasted heat wave conditions in 56 mandals of the state on Wednesday.

The agency identified 25 mandals for likely impact, including six in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, followed by five in Eluru, one in East Godavari, and nine in Guntur, among others.

“Severe heat wave conditions are likely to impact Rampachodavaram mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, Polavaram and Velerupadu in Eluru district on Wednesday,” the APSDMA Managing Director R Kurmanadh said in a press release.

Further he noted that on Tuesday, maximum temperature was recorded at 41.5 degrees Celsius in Maddur village of YSR Kadapa district, 40.7 degree celsius in Kamavaram of Kurnool district, and 40.6 degree celsius in Ravipadu of Palnadu district.

Likewise, high temperatures were also recorded in Darimaduga (Prakasam), Errampet (Alluri Sitaramaraju), and Thavanampalle (Chittoor), with 25 locations crossing the 40 degree celsius on Tuesday.

Low pressure continues over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to weaken, with chances of thundershowers and light rain in a few districts on Wednesday, he added.