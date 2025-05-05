Hegde''s gold sets off Maharashtra''s quest, Karnataka swimmers bag four titles

Patna, May 5 (PTI) Maharashtra’s Aditi Satish Hegde clinched the girls’ 200m freestyle gold, even as Karnataka dominated the pool with four of the seven gold medals on offer to surge to the top of the charts at the Khelo India Youth Games here on Monday.

The Ladakh-born and NCOE Gandhinagar-trained judoka Stanzin Deechan (63kg class) and Gargi Tokas (40kg) put Delhi on the medals table by striking gold at the Gyan Bhavan here.

In shooting, the Rajasthan team of Prachi and Mayank Choudhary clinched the first gold medal on offer in the KIYG, beating Uttar Pradesh in the 10m air pistol mixed team final in New Delhi.

With both teams tied at 15-15, Prachi, taking part in her second Khelo India Youth Games, shot 10.6 and helped Rajasthan finish ahead of Uttar Pradesh's Dev Pratap and Urva Chaudhary.

Prachi was part of a team that won silver last time.

Monday's final saw one of the youngest participants, 14-year-old Dev Pratap, put up a solid performance for Uttar Pradesh.

The 17-year-old Urva Chaudhary was competing in her third KIYG.

In the bronze medal match, Delhi's Hardik Bansal and Niyamicka Rana defeated Haryana's Pratik Sheokand and Kanak 16-14.

Later, Rajasthan secured another gold through judoka Ashwin Bharadwaj (81kg) here.

Karnataka had to wait until the third swimming final to open its gold haul. Krish Sukumar won the boys 100m breaststroke in 1:06.39s, while Manvi Verma added two yellow metals to the tally with a win in the girls 100m breaststroke event in 1:18.30s and in the 50m butterfly final in 28.87 seconds.

Karnataka's fourth gold came from Sri Charani Tumu, who dominated her team-mate Aditi Mulay and Maharashtra's Hegde, winning the girls 800m freestyle with a timing of 9:22.29s.

Kerala's S Abhinav (boys 200m freestyle, 1:55.32s) and Assam's Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika (boys 50m butterfly, 24.98s) were the other gold winners in swimming.

Tamil Nadu's Smaran Sarvesh, who now trains at the SAI Centre of Excellence, Sonipat, stormed into the boys' recurve archery final, beating Uttar Pradesh Vishu 6-2 in the semifinal.

Vishu had beaten higher-ranked Daksh Malik (Haryana) and the No. 1 ranked Kodandapani Tharuneesh Jathya (Andhra Pradesh) on his way to the last four stage.

Smaran will clash with Ujjwal Bharat Olekar, whose 6-2 win against second ranked Devraj Mohapatra (Meghalaya) in the semifinals ensured that Maharashtra would have at least one competitor in each of the four individual finals.

Manav Ganeshrao Jadhav (Maharashtra) completed that set by setting up a compound title clash with Diwanshu Singh (Jharkhand).