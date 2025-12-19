Hemant Soren hails Jharkhand’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph, stresses sports ecosystem

Ranchi, Dec 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday congratulated the Jharkhand cricket team for its historic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph, saying the victory marked a major milestone for the state and underlined the need for a strong sports ecosystem.

Soren met the players and support staff at his residential office, where the team, led by captain and international cricketer Ishan Kishan, symbolically handed over the winner’s trophy to him.

Jharkhand won their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title with a 69-run victory over Haryana in Pune on Thursday.

Calling it a moment of pride for the entire state, the chief minister said Jharkhand’s success in domestic cricket had set a new benchmark.

Sports Minister Sudivya Kumar, Gandey MLA and Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren, and Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar were present as the players were felicitated with shawls. Team members also shared their experiences from the tournament with the chief minister.

In a statement issued later, Soren said Jharkhand had created history by lifting the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 title.

“Such victories at the national level strengthen sports culture in the state and inspire young talent,” he said.

He noted that apart from cricket, players from Jharkhand were excelling in sports such as hockey and archery at national and international levels, bringing laurels to the state.

Emphasising the importance of a robust sports ecosystem, Soren said the state must create an environment that provides talented players with opportunities to progress.

He stressed integrating sports more strongly at school and college levels to help young athletes refine their skills.

The chief minister assured that the state government would extend all possible support to promote sports and sportspersons.

He also highlighted the role of sports associations in nurturing talent and urged the Jharkhand State Cricket Association to explore opportunities for players to train and compete abroad.

Exposure to different playing conditions would help players further improve their performance, he said.

Soren also spoke about reviving traditional sports alongside popular games such as cricket, hockey and football, noting that many indigenous sports were now being organised at national and international levels, creating additional avenues for youth.

Stressing the need for regular competitions, he said sporting events should be organised consistently from the panchayat to the state level to help identify and nurture hidden talent.