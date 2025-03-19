Hemanta Kalita stopping Lovlina, other Assam boxers from competing in Nationals: BFI chief Singh

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh on Wednesday alleged that Olympic bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain is being stopped from participating in the National Championships by recently-suspended BFI secretary general Hemanta Kalita.

In an "emergency press conference" here, Singh said that the Tokyo Games medallist in the 69kg category is keen to participate in the marquee domestic event starting Thursday in Greater Noida but has been asked to withdraw by Kalita.

Kalita, who has been found guilty of financial mismanagement in an inquiry conducted by former Delhi High Court judge Sudhir Kumar Jain, holds the secretary's position in the Assam body.

"Assam is discouraging players from participating in the women's Nationals. Lovlina has recorded a video of support. But officers have received a call that she has been asked by Hemanta Kalita not to participate. Because she owes a lot to Assam boxing, she is reconsidering her participation," Singh said.

Kalita has not immediately responded to the charge.

He was among the four candidates for the president's post in the soon-to-be-held BFI polls but his nomination was rejected on the grounds that he needs to undergo a cooling off period after serving two terms, in different roles, in the body.