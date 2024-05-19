Hemanth Muddappa breaks Jordanian Fahim''s record over quarter-mile

Bengaluru, May 19 (PTI) Star Indian biker Hemanth Muddappa, a 12-time national champion, became the fastest quarter-miler in the country after he broke the record at the 10th edition of the Vroom Drag meet, en route a grand triple in the Bikes Open event held alongside the Round 1 of the FMSCI Indian National 4w Drag Championship near Hosur on Sunday.

Advertisment

Muddappa of Mantra Racing set a time of 09.264 seconds in the Super Sport 4stroke 1051 to 1650cc class to break the previous record of 9.298 seconds set at the same Taneja track by Jordanian Fahim Zahrani in 2023.

Foreign riders are allowed in the Open events by FMSCI, the Indian federation.

The Bengaluru-based biker put the 2016 Suzuki Hayabusa built by Mantra Racing to good use, touching top speeds of 270kph.

Advertisment

Mudappa also broke his own record in the Super sport 851 to 1050cc class with a timing of 9.415s that erased the 9.480s he had set at Amby Valley in 2024 astride a BMW S1000RR.

He won the 'Unrestricted 551cc and above' class to complete the grand treble as he brought the Indian flag to the mast once again with two records on the final day of the event.

Muddappa’s next outing will be at the Drag Nationals at Chennai. PTI SSC KHS