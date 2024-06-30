Hemanth Muddappa wins triple in National Drag Racing

Chennai, Jun 30 (PTI) Fastest rider in India, Hemanth Muddappa won a fine triple in the second round of the MMSC-FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship at the Irungattukottai, near here on Sunday.

The 12-time National champion, Muddappa, appearing for Mantra Racing, began with a third place in the 4-stroke 551 to 850cc Super Sport class astride a Ninja 6R behind Mohammed Riyaz and Altaf Khan.

However, Muddappa fought back with well-deserved victories in the remaining three classes.

In the 851 to 1050cc Super Sport final run, he clocked a blistering 07.915 to leave behind Niranjan R Kumar (08.831) and Khaja Awais (08.950).

Then he clinched the 4-stroke 1051 to 1650cc Super Sport class, logging a stunning 07.697seconds to take his second victory of the day.

He beat Bengaluru’s Mujahid Pasha (7.962) Attaulla Baig (8.052).

Muddappa, the defending champion in the Unrestricted Super Sport class, clocked 7.739 seconds to make it a grand triple, beating Pasha and Baig. PTI UNG TAP