Henderson most expensive buy, Vivek Lakra costliest in junior players' category

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Liam Henderson emerged as the costliest player at the Hero Hockey India League (HIL) men's mini auction with Vedanta Kalinga Lancers securing the services of the Australian defender for Rs 42 lakh while Vivek Lakra and Adrohit Ekka stole the spotlight among the young Indian talents, here Wednesday.

Among the international signings, Dutch defender Sander de Wijn triggered a bidding war before Tamil Nadu Dragons secured him for Rs 36 lakh, while Germany's Thies Prinz was snapped up by the HIL Governing Council, which has taken charge of UP Rudras, for the same amount.

Among the Indians, teenage goalkeeper Lakra turned heads when his price soared from a base of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 23 lakh, with Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers eventually signing him.

Midfielder Ekka, one of the most sought-after juniors, was picked up by Dragons for Rs 11 lakh after an intense tussle with JSW Soorma Hockey Club.

Fourteen-year-old Ketan Kushwaha was signed by Bengal Tigers for Rs 2.5 lakh, making him the youngest player in the pool.

Veteran drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh, who led Bengal Tigers to the title last season, was bought by SG Pipers for Rs 12 lakh.

The mini-auction also marked a structural change, with the HIL Governing Council taking charge of the UP Rudras franchise for the 2026 season. Until a new owner comes forward, the side will compete under the HIL Governing Council's name.

The auctions reflected franchises’ growing emphasis on nurturing young Indian talent, with juniors like Ekka, Lakra, and Kushwaha commanding strong interest.

At the same time, experienced overseas stars such as Sander de Wijn and Liam Henderson fetched big bids, highlighting the balance franchises sought between youth and international pedigree.

As the gavel came down on the final bids, the shape of the upcoming Hero HIL 2026 season became clearer. Franchises now look forward to translating their auction strategies into performances on the turf when the league kicks off. PTI AT AT UNG