Exclusive: Here's how ICC is treating players in this World Cup

Mumbai: Organising the ICC Cricket World Cup is like officiating a big fat wedding. Professionals hired by the ICC are looking after every need of the teams and family members of players.

The ICC Men's CWC23 tournament handbook gives insights into many efforts that have been taken to provide all comforts to teams.

Hospitality for players' families

The wives, partners, and families information section reads, ”Members have their own policies and protocols for family members joining the team. This decision lies solely with the member. However, provisions to support accommodation requests in team hotels for wives and/or family members will be supported where possible. Any member who wishes to request additional rooms or additional requirements to accommodate family members must provide this request in the first instance via their Team Liaison Officer (TLO).”

All the team members have been asked to provide details of their dietary requirements in advance.

“Members were invited to submit any team dietary requirements in advance of the event. Any additional player-specific dietary requirements, food allergies, or religious restrictions must be communicated through the TLO. Teams should update dietary requirements for any replacement players brought into the squad during the event”.

It further reads, “Team-specific additions to the proposed catering menus need to be provided via TLOs at least 48 hours in advance. Any additional costs are being recharged back to the member."

DA for World Cup players and support staff members

Daily allowances are payable from the start of the event support period until the conclusion of a squad’s participation in the event. Each player and support staff member (up to a squad size of 23) is entitled to a daily allowance of US$100 to cover food and beverage outside of what is provided at match and training venues, plus other out-of-pocket expenses.

All the teams are also getting 10 cases of water (24 x 500 ml). 5 cases of Limca Sportz (24 x 500 ml) 1 case of Soft Drink (24 x 500 ml) on match day.

How many free World Cup tickets does a player get?

Each team is getting 125 tickets to each match in which they participate. Of these 125 tickets, it is a provision in the Member Participation Agreement (MPA) that a minimum of 75 tickets are provided to the players.

An additional 30 tickets per team will be provided to those teams participating in the semi-finals and the final.

Hospitality lounge for host and sponsor guests

The ICC operates a hospitality lounge at each venue to host and sponsor guests. However, these lounges are by invitation only.

Participating teams are entitled to 20 complimentary hospitality tickets to the matches in which they participate to invite players’ friends and families. Team guests at all venues will be hosted in host hospitality boxes or lounges.