Hero Dubai Desert Classic: Hatton wins as McIlroy finishes fourth

Dubai, Jan 19 (PTI) Tyrrell Hatton kept an eye on the scoreboard but managed to hold on for a record-equalling fifth Rolex Series title at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic here on Sunday.

Advertisment

He pipped New Zealander Daniel Hillier (71) by one shot with fairly safe play on the 18th.

Hatton’s last DP World Tour win was a third Alfred Dunhill Links title in October 2024, and he last won in the Middle East at the 2021 HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship.

Hatton ended at 15-under and Laurie Canter (68) who closed birdie-birdie was third at 13-under.

Advertisment

Rory McIlroy, who began the week with hopes of a third straight win at the Dubai Desert Classic and fifth one overall, shot the equal second best score of the day at 6-under 66 and finished Tied-fourth alongside Denmark’s Niklas Norgaard (66) at 12-under.

It was McIlroy’s 12th straight Top-10 finish at the Dubai Desert Classic dating back to his first win at this event in 2009.

Hatton began the final round one behind Hillier but then played out a hard-fought three-under-par 69 to finish on 15 under and one clear of Hillier at Emirates Golf Club.

Advertisment

Hatton, who has set his eyes on making the Ryder Cup team this year, will make a big gain towards that with this win as he now prepares for the rebel LIV season.

“It feels amazing,” said Hatton. “I said earlier in the week, this is one of the events that you would like to have on your CV. It's such an iconic event for the DP World Tour.

“To add my name to the list of the amazing champions that have been before me, and to have my name on that trophy now, it's a dream come true.

Advertisment

“I'm not going to lie, I was pretty nervous on the back nine to be honest. I guess I just maybe wanted it a bit too much.

I knew the position I was in, and a little bit scruffy down the last. But yeah, to see that putt go in felt amazing. Just so happy to win.” PTI CORR KHS KHS