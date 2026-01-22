Hero Dubai Desert Classic: Molinari sparkles as Sandhu, Sharma struggle

Dubai, Jan 22 (PTI) Francesco Molinari sparkled with a stunning 7-under 65 to lead by two shots on a windy opening day at the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

The Italian, who has not won anything after his British Open triumph at Carnoustie in 2018, overcame the breezy conditions at Emirates Golf Club with eight birdies against one dropped shot.

Play was suspended at 5.50pm local time due to darkness, with nine players to complete their first rounds on Friday morning.

Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton carded 2-under 70, while Rory McIlroy had a roller coaster of a day with 1-over 73 that included three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey and was eight shots behind the leader, Molinari.

It was patchy debut for India’s Yuvraj Sandhu, who impressed and disappointed in equal measure. He had an early birdie on 13th, his fourth hole, but lost a ball on the 17th.

He incurred two penalties on way to a triple bogey. Yet he seemed to have survived that as he birdied he 18th, first and second in a row to get back to 1-under in difficult conditions.

Then came another disastrous stretch from fourth to the ninth and he bogeyed four times to finish 3-over. He will need a low round to get into the weekend.

The seasoned Shubhankar Sharna, who like Sandhu is on the sponsor's exemption from Hero, was 2-over through 16 holes when play was suspended. He had three bogeys against one birdie.