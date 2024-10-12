Hero MotoSports' Ross Branch becomes World Rally-Raid champion

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Hero MotoSports Team Rally's Ross Branch was crowned the new FIM World Rally-Raid Champion, becoming the first African rider to achieve the feat after successfully completing the final round of the Rallye Du Maroc.

The race marked the fifth and final round of the 2024 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC).

The achievement also marks a milestone for Hero MotoSports, which, in its eighth year of racing, has clinched its first-ever FIM World Championship title, stated a release.

The Indian manufacturer becomes only the sixth team in history to win this prestigious title, breaking the dominance of the KTM group (comprising KTM, GasGas, and Husqvarna) that had held the championship streak since 2014.

Ross delivered some of his career-best performances throughout the season, securing the highest points in the Championship standings.

In January, Ross earned Hero MotoSports their first-ever Dakar podium by finishing second overall at Dakar 2024, which was also the opening round of the W2RC.

His momentum continued with a second-place finish at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in February, propelling him to the top of the Championship rankings.

He maintained his form with fifth-place finishes at both Rally Raid Portugal (April) and Desafio Ruta 40 in Argentina (June) that helped him hold onto his lead until the final round in Morocco, ultimately securing the coveted World Championship title.

Since its inception in 2003, only 10 riders have managed to achieve this feat, and Ross became the 11th rider to do so.

Hero MotoSports fielded three riders -- Ross, Nacho Cornejo, and Sebastian Buhler.

After a relatively smooth prologue in Marrakech, the rally quickly escalated in difficulty due to unexpected rains and floods, which turned the terrain treacherous and caused several competitors to withdraw due to crashes or injuries.

Buhler was among those forced to exit after a crash in Stage 2, leaving Rss and Cornejo to carry the team’s hopes.

The rally, which spanned nearly 2,500 kilometers across the Sahara Desert, culminated in Mengoub-Bouârfa, near the Algerian border.

Despite the harsh conditions, Ross' closest competitor in the championship was forced to withdraw, as he needed to finish the rally to secure the title.