Hero MotoSports' Ross Branch remains at 2nd position in overall ranking in Dakar Rally

Ha'il (Saudi Arabia): Hero MotoSports rider Ross Branch remained at second spot in overall standings of bike 'Rally GP' category after finishing eighth in the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally.

Advertisment

Branch took four minutes and 49 seconds more time than Kevin Benavides of Red Bull KTM Factory Team, who clocked 3 hours, 35 minutes and three seconds to win the stage on Monday.

In the overall ranking of the 12-stage race, Branch is just 42 seconds behind current leader Ricky Brabec (36 hours, 16 minutes, 31 seconds) of Monster Energy Honda Team.

Branch found the day fast and enjoyable, and even though he lost a bit of time in the stage early on, he was able to do well overall.

Advertisment

He has been performing consistently well in his bid to finish on the podium.

With the race inching closer to its finish, the time gap among the top three has been reduced to just under four minutes, and the next few stages will be crucial in deciding who finishes on the podium.

“Today was a long stage, and a little bit risky in the morning with all the camel grass and the dunes. We lost a bit of time, but nothing too serious," Branch said.

Advertisment

"It was a good stage, and overall I was able to manage the stage well. We’re in a good stage for tomorrow, the bike’s doing great and the team’s putting in the best of their efforts. Looking forward to tomorrow,” the rider from Botswana added.

Stage 8 was long, yet less intense as compared to the previous ones in this edition of the Dakar.

The rally set out from around the centre of Saudi Arabia -- Al Duwadimi -- and headed north-west towards Ha’il. The 458 km special was divided into two timed sections with a 179 km road section in between.

Advertisment

The route started out with alternating sandy tracks, off-pistes and dunes, and later on changed scenery into rugged terrains, with quite a lot of stony tracks.

Next Stage will embark on a 661 km route early in the morning, of which 436 km will be timed.

Stage 9 promises magnificent views, but will be more than 50% sand, clubbed with tricky navigation.