Hero riders dish out strong performance in Ruta 40

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The Hero MotoSports Team Rally riders Ross Branch, Sebastian Buhler and Nacho Cornejo gave good account of themselves in the fourth and penultimate stage of the 2024 edition of Desafio Ruta 40.

Branch, Buhler and Cornejo, who were competing in the premier Rally GP class, finished in the 4th, 7th and 9th positions respectively.

Branch clocked 3 hours 3m and 05 seconds while Buhler finished at 3 hours 9m and 51 seconds and Cornejo timed 3 hours 23m and 08 seconds.

Clocking over 650 kms on the saddle, the competitors found the second loop around La Rioja both demanding and exhausting.

In all, the competitors had to cover 264 kms of road sections and 391 kms against the clock on the long day.

Branch, the current leader of the World Championship, showed consistent performance right from the start.

With just one stage left, the competitors will now focus on improving their positions.

The stage 5 will resume at southeast course back towards Cordoba, the host city of this edition of the DR40.

It will be yet another long stage with 218 kms of competitive racing and over 300 kms on the road.