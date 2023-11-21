Hero WPGT: Neha chases Sneha in final leg to make bid for Order of Merit

Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) Neha Tripathi, the only player to have won three legs of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour this year, will make a final bid for the Order of Merit when she tees up for the 16th and final leg of the 2023 season here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Neha, who won the 15th Leg of the Tour, is only Rs. 27,792 behind long-time leader Sneha Singh on the Hero Order of Merit.

With a win here, Neha can take the Order of Merit even if Sneha finishes in second place.

If both fail to win the title here, Neha must make more than Rs. 27,792 to overhaul Sneha.

Advertisment

Sneha, meanwhile, must ensure that even if Neha does not win, she should not finish too far ahead of her.

Seher Atwal, who is Rs, 99,532 behind leader Sneha, also has a mathematical chance of getting to the top with a win. For that to happen, Seher would need to win and hope that Sneha finishes outside the top-14 and, at the same time, Neha to finish sixth or lower.

Neha and Seher can go into the week with a positive frame of mind as they along with Ananya Datar, who had tied for ninth at the LET Pre-Qualifier Asia in Gurugram, have been informed that they have been added to the field for the Final Stage next month in Morocco.

Tvesa Malik, who topped the Pre-Qualifier, has opted to miss the 16th Leg as she prepares for the Final Stage and also attends to personal matters.

The final leg of the Tour has 22 players with a purse of Rs. eight lakh. Though there will be no cut, only the top-14 will get the money. PTI Corr AM AM AM