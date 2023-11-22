Hero WPGT: Sneha, Neha in a tight battle despite rainy start

Chennai, Nov 22 (PTI) Incessant rains failed to dampen the spirits of Sneha Singh and Neha Tripathi in the first round of the 16th Leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour with the two tied for the top spot along with Khushi Khanijau at even par 35 here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The weather forced the organisers to cut the first round to nine holes at the TNGF Cosmo Club.

Sneha needs to ensure that she finishes ahead of Neha or does not allow her rival to make Rs. 27,792 more than her, to take the Order of Merit title.

Sneha did well to par all nine holes for an even par 35, while Neha, who won last week, had two birdies and two bogeys in succession between the fourth and seventh holes in her card of 35.

Advertisment

Khushi also parred all nine holes like Sneha for her 35.

Close behind the trio were Seher Atwal and Rhea Jha, who shot 1-over 36 each.

Rhea parred the first eight holes before dropping a shot on the ninth. Seher found a birdie early on the fifth and was 1-under till she came to the eighth tee. She then dropped shots on the two closing holes.

Yaalisai Verma was sole sixth with 2-over 37, while six players including amateur Srihita Mandava, were tied for the seventh place at 3-over 38.

The five pros tied with Srihitha were Ravjot K Dosanjh, Shweta Mansingh, Ridhima Dilawari, Ananya Datar and Ishvari Prasanna. PTI Corr AM AM AM