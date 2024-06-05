Hero''s Buhler secures third place finish at Ruta 40

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Sebastian Buhler of Hero MotoSports Team Rally secured an impressive third place finish in the second stage of the Desafio Ruta 40 2024.

His teammates in the Rally GP class, Ross Branch and Ignacio Cornejo crossed the finish line in the fifth and ninth positions respectively.

Buhler clocked 4h 19m 42s, while Branch finished at 4h 21m 35s and Cornejo made it past the line at 4h 29m and 59 seconds.

In the Rally 2 category, Hero’s sole representation – Ramiro Barco – finished ninth.

The Stage 2 was the longest of the week at a total of 724 km, including 423 km of special in the Argentinian landscape.

Buhler was leading the race until the 232 km mark, and later dropped to the second position behind the leader until 325 kms.

Unfortunately, he lost a bit of time after refuelling, but his fantastic performance earned him a spot on the podium.

With this, Buhler also maintained the fourth overall position, just 20 seconds behind the podium. PTI UNG KHS