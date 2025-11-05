He's a tough one, the one we'll have to look out for: Short on mystery tweaker Varun

Carrara (Gold Coast), Nov 5 (PTI) Australian batter Matthew Short on Wednesday conceded that Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been hard to figure out but the home team is doing all it can to decipher him before next year's T20 World Cup in the sub-continent.

Chakravarthy has picked up four wickets so far in the ongoing T20 series that is locked 1-1 after three games with the fourth one scheduled here on Thursday.

"Oh, he's tough. I think what makes it harder is just how quick he bowls. We've obviously watched a lot of footage and what not. But, yeah, that's probably going to be the other challenge heading to India if it is spinning or Sri Lanka as well," Short said when asked about the 'mystery spinner' in the pre-match press conference.

The World Cup is set to be staged in India and Sri Lanka come February-March.

"So here in Australia, there's probably not as much spin as subcontinent, obviously. So, yeah, he's a tough one. But, yeah, one we'll have to look out for," he added.

Short has been an integral part of the ongoing series as Australia look to finalise their squad for the T20 World Cup. He is enjoying the opportunity to face "world-class" Indian bowlers though he understands that conditions at the World Cup would be completely different.

"There's always ways to improve. Probably looking at the World Cup, looking at India and Sri Lanka is probably my game against spin. Probably needs a little bit of work," Short said.

"Especially if you look at our squad and the power hitters we've got through the middle, Tim David and Glenn Maxwell and Mitchie Owen, Marcus Stoinis, you know, guys who have had that experience in India before and have that real power game against spin.

"Conditions are going to be a lot different (during World Cup)," he added.

The 29-year-old was all praise for the world champion opposition which reaffirmed its supremacy by winning the Asia Cup T20 trophy in September.

"...India have brought out a pretty strong side, probably the strongest side. So, it's been nice to kind of get our match-ups against them and see how they go about it. You know, they're obviously number one for a reason. They bat really low," he said.

"They've got world-class bowlers. So, it's been awesome to face up against India here in Australia. But, the conditions and game plans are going to change when we get over to India." Primarily a top-order batter, Short said he doesn't mind moving down if that helps him find a place in the World Cup squad.

"It would be massive. I missed out in the one in the West Indies. I was a travelling reserve. But I love playing cricket for Australia...Personally I think I'm suited to the top of the order.

"But, yeah, having conversations with selectors and coaching staff, I think looking forward to the T20 World Cup. I know that sort of top four, top five is going to be pretty locked," said the player, who impressed as an opener in the Big Bash League (BBL).

"So if I was to make the 11 in the World Cup, the chances are throughout the middle and lower order. So, we're probably using this series to see guys in different positions and really looking ahead to that World Cup." Reflecting on the challenges of batting down the order compared to opening, Short said: "It probably changes a little bit. Obviously, when you open the batting, you've got all 20 overs to face. So you could probably ease your way into the game.

"But coming in through the middle and later in the innings, you pretty much have to go from ball one. A lot of guys say it's the easiest spot (at the top) to bat, while the ball's still nice and hard and only two fielders out.

"So, yeah that's probably the other challenge in coming through the middle and at the end of an innings with all the fielders out of the ring." In the remainder of the series, Australia will be without their premier pacer Josh Hazlewood, who will now shift focus to Ashes preparations, but Short is confident the rest of the bowling unit can deliver.

"...it is a big loss. But we've got a great squad together and hopefully other guys can stand up and get the job done," he said.