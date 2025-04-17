He's got the ABCs right, and that's what makes Sudharsan special: WV Raman

New Delhi: Young Sai Sudharsan has the makings of a successful cricketer as he knows the "ABCs" of the game too well and is fiercely committed towards his goals, asserts former India opener WV Raman.

The 23-year-old southpaw from Tamil Nadu has quickly built a reputation as one of the most technically sound and temperamentally composed batters of his generation.

"He's got the ABCs of cricket right," said Raman in an exclusive interview with PTI Videos.

"He's got the attitude, he's got the basics, and he's also got the commitment," he added.

Raman, who has also coached the Indian women's cricket team and domestic sides in the past, highlighted Sudharsan's maturity and work ethic and said these attributes truly set him apart from the rest.

"Over time, he's maintained a high degree of consistency, and within a short period, he's made people sit up and take note. Regardless of the levels at which he's played or the teams that he's represented, he's shown an insatiable hunger for runs. And that's something outstanding," Raman observed.

Sudharsan has amassed 329 runs in six matches this IPL season for Gujarat Titans at an average of 54.83 and a strike rate of 151.61, with a best score of 82 and four fifties.

"He's constantly working on improving his repertoire of strokes, which is important.

"If you succeed one year in a top-level competition such as the IPL, there will be a lot more focus on you the following season. They try and work you out. But Sai's solution — developing new shots every season or improving upon his options — has ensured that he doesn't get stuck," said the former India opener.

Even as Sudharsan continues to shine, another exciting talent that is making waves is Delhi's Priyansh Arya. The rookie recently hammered a whirlwind 100 off just 39 balls against Chennai Super Kings, drawing admiration for his fearless intent and clarity.

"The basic purpose of the IPL was to try and provide a platform for a lot of talent to come through -- and that has happened. That boy from Delhi, Priyansh Arya, I tell you, such a free-flowing player, absolute clarity of mind. It's a delight to watch him bat," Raman said.

"If you talk about Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, or Ishan Kishan, I don't think they would have played with the authority and confidence with which Arya has played in their first season." Talking about the swashbuckling Abhishek Sharma, Raman said that batting alongside someone like Travis Head has partly contributed to the young Indian's success at Sunrisers Hyderabad.