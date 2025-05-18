Hesson wants Babar Azam and Rizwan back in T20 set up

Karachi, May 18 (PTI) Pakistan's new white ball head coach Mike Hesson is keen to revive the careers of senior batters Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan in the T20 format after selectors dropped them from the team.

A reliable source confided that Hesson had held talks with the selectors this week and said he wanted Babar and Rizwan in the T20 squad.

Both the former captains and seniors were dropped for the away T20 against New Zealand in April and earlier also were in and out of the side in the shortest format.

Rizwan was removed as the national T20 captain before the New Zealand tour with Salman Ali Agha replacing him as captain.

Pakistan were swamped 1-4 in the series in New Zealand and even before that they lost series in Australia and South Africa.

"Hesson told the selectors that he felt that Babar and Rizwan with their experience still had plenty to give to the team," the source said.

"Hesson told the selectors he wanted to work with Babar and Rizwan on changing their approach and game in the shortest format and giving them another chance before taking a call on their T20 future," he added.

The source said senior selector, Aaqib Javed had expressed his doubts on the wisdom of including Babar and Rizwan in future T20 plans but Hesson insisted he wanted to have a go at them and see how they responded as their experience was invaluable.

"In all likelihood you will see both back for the home series against Bangladesh later this month with some other changes in the side," the source added.

Pakistan is due to play a five-match T20 series at home from late May in Lahore and Faisalabad.