Kolkata (PTI): Shimron Hetmyer unleashed a brutal mid-innings assault with a 22-ball half-century as West Indies overcame a sedate start to post a competitive 182 for 5 against Scotland in their T20 World Cup opener at Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

The left-hander turned the game on its head with clean, calculated power-hitting, smashing six sixes and two fours in a 36-ball 64 to transform the tempo after the two-time champions had crawled early on.

West Indies were an uncharacteristic 33 for no loss in the power play, managing just four boundaries while eating up 17 dot balls, which is nearly three overs without scoring.

Even at the halfway mark they were only 66/2 as the Scotland spinners, led by seasoned Mark Watt (0/38), bowled brilliantly.

But after the 10-over mark, Hetmyer slog-swept the spinners, pulled anything short with disdain and even launched an audacious inside-out six over covers as the momentum swung dramatically.

West Indies plundered 72 runs between overs 11 and 15 to surge to 138 for 2, with Hetmyer doing most of the damage.

The Guyanese southpaw found an able ally in Rovman Powell (24 off 14) as the duo added a brisk 81 off just 37 balls to seize complete control of the middle overs.

Hetmyer's charge, however, ended spectacularly when Brandon McMullen pulled off a stunning one-handed running catch at the boundary, diving full stretch to his left.

Earlier, Scotland who confirmed their participation only two weeks ago following Bangladesh's withdrawal justified their decision to bowl with a disciplined start.

Brandon King looked scratchy during his 35 off 30 balls, surviving a testing opening spell from Safyaan Sharif, while skipper Shai Hope (19) was cleaned up by Michael Leask's (1/42) quicker delivery.

Debutant left-arm spinner Oliver Davidson (1/23 in three overs) then struck with his second ball to keep the Windies in check.

For the Scot, Brad Currie was most successful bowler picking 2/23.