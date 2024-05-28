T20 WC warm-up match: Heyliger powers Canada to 63-run win over Nepal

Dallas: A four-wicket burst by pacer Dilon Heyliger powered Canada to a smooth 63-run win over Nepal during the first-round warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, Canada, who are set to make their debut in the marquee ICC event, made 183 for seven aided by Nicholas Kirton's 51 and Ravinderpal Singh's unbeaten 41 off 17 balls.

Heyliger (4/20) then ripped through the Nepal line-up as they could only make 120 before getting bowled out with three balls to spare.

After the early return of Aaron Johnson, Kirton and Navneet Dhaliwal revived their innings with a half-century stand for the second wicket.

Heyliger (13) also chipped in with the bat, helping Ravinderpal to make 48 for the unbroken eighth wicket partnership.

The 34-year-old later returned to rattle Nepal with the ball in a fine spell.

Kushal Malla top-scored for Nepal with 37 off 30 balls as they struggled to build partnerships with seven batters posting scores in the single digits.

In Trinidad, Oman chased down Papua New Guinea's total of 137 with five balls to spare to win by three wickets.

In Tarouba, Namibia notched up a five-wicket win over Uganda thanks to a composed 54 from Niko Davin.

Brief scores: Canada:183/7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Kirton 51, Ravinderpal Singh 41 not out; Abinash Bohara 2/27, Lalit Rajbanshi 1/20) beat Nepal: 120 all out in 19.3 overs (Kushal Malla 37; Dilon Heyliger 4/20, Jeremy Gordon 2/25) by 63 runs.

Papua New Guinea: 137/9 in 20 overs (Lega Siaka 28; Aqib Ilyas 3/22, Bilal Khan 2/20) lost to Oman: 141/7 in 19.1 overs (Zeeshan Maqsood 45; Alei Nao 2/12, Charles Amini 2/19) by three wickets.

Uganda: 134/8 in 20 overs (Roger Mukasa 51 not out, Robinson Obuya 38 not out; Bernard Scholtz 2/16, Merwe Erasmus 2/24) lost to Namibia: 135/5 in 18.5 overs (Niko Davin 54; Henry Ssenyondo 2/14).