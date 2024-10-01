HI announces 40 probables for national camp to prepare for home series against Germany

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Hockey India on Tuesday announced a 40-member core probable squad for the senior men's national coaching camp in Bengaluru to prepare for the upcoming two-match home series against world champions Germany.

The team for the two matches against Germany to be played at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on October 23 and 24 will be selected from the camp.

The camp will run from October 1 to 19.

The team heads into this camp following their recent successes that include a second consecutive bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and a successful title defence at the Asian Champions Trophy in China.

The focus will be on honing skills of the players and strategies during matches, a Hokey India release said.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh said the camp will help in ensuring that the team is well-prepared and in peak condition before facing Germany.

"Playing against the world champions is a tremendous opportunity for us to showcase our abilities, and having an exciting mix of players in this camp will allow us to improve our strategies and build the cohesion needed," he said.

"Each player in this core group brings unique strengths and varying levels of experience and we'll be focusing on how to harness these individual talents and help us grow as players.

"Our objective is to create an environment where everyone pushes each other and by the end of this camp, we want to be an even stronger and better coordinated team." The Probables: GOALKEEPERS: 1. Krishan Bahadur Pathak; 2. Pawan; 3. Suraj Karkera; 4. Mohith DEFENDERS: 1. Jarmanpreet Singh; 2. Amit Rohidas; 3. Harmanpreet Singh; 4. Sumit; 5. Sanjay; 6. Jugraj Singh; 7. Amandeep Lakra; 8. Nilam Sanjeep Xess; 9. Varun Kumar; 10. Yashdeep Siwach; 11. Dipsan Tirkey; 12. Mandeep Mor MIDFIELDERS: 1. Rajkumar Pal; 2. Shamsher Singh; 3. Manpreet Singh; 4. Hardik Singh; 5. Vivek Sagar Prasad; 6. Nilakanta Sharma; 7. Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh; 8. Mohammed Raheel Mouseen; 9. Vishnukant Singh; 10. Rajinder Singh; 11. Poovanna CB FORWARDS; 1. Abhishek; 2. Sukhjeet Singh; 3. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay; 4. Mandeep Singh; 5. Gurjant Singh; 6. Angad Bir Singh; 7. Aditya Lalage; 8. Boby Singh Dhami; 9. Sudeep Chirmako; 10. S. Karthi; 11. Maninder Singh; 12. Shilanand Lakra; 13. Dilpreet Singh.