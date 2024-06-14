HI begins registration process for revived league

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Hockey India on Friday said it has started the registration process for its flagship national league, which is set to be revived after a gap of eight years and will feature both the men's and women's teams.

The Hockey India League (HIL) will feature eight men's and six women's teams and the registration deadline for it is June 30.

HI has also invited applications for players and support staff to register their interest in featuring in the league, which is set to run between December 2024 and February 2025.

The window has been approved by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

"This step signifies that we are close to restarting the HIL, a league that was loved by hockey players and fans across the world," HI President Dilip Tirkey said in a media release.

"We are confident that budding Indian hockey players will snatch the opportunity to play with and against some of the best players in the world." The HIL was first started in 2013, and its last edition was played in 2017, won by Kalinga Lancers. All five editions were won by five different sides.

Ranchi has won two titles. The inaugural edition was won by Ranchi Rhinos before the franchise was discontinued.

Later, a new Ranchi franchise was created -- Ranchi Rays -- owned by the legendary Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, which won in its debut season in 2015.

Commenting on the upcoming revamped new season, HI Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh stated, "The HIL played a pivotal role in the resurgence of the Indian Hockey Teams, and it is a matter of great joy and pride that we are on the verge of restarting it." "The league will help improve the standard of young players and propagate a culture of hockey across the nation. We look forward to receiving heaps of applications from India and abroad," he added.