HI name sub-junior teams for Netherlands tour

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Hockey India on Monday named a 20-member sub-junior boys and girls teams for the tour of Netherlands to be held from October 9 to 16.

Advertisment

It will be the first time that the Indian sub-junior teams will compete in international matches.

During the tour, the Indian boys and girls will play two games each against Netherlands U-18 and U-16 sides.

Both the Indian teams will also play a match against a senior Netherlands club. Manmeet Singh Rai will lead the boys side, while Bhavya will captain the girls team.

Advertisment

"This tour represents a historic milestone in the journey of our budding talents, and we are exhilarated about this opportunity for our young players to showcase their skills on the grand international stage," said sub-junior boys team coach Sardar Singh.

"The experience gained here will be a catalyst for their growth and development as they take their first steps toward becoming future stalwarts of Indian hockey." Speaking about the tour, girls team coach Rani said, "Our girls have put in relentless effort, displaying commendable dedication and spirit during the National coaching camp, and we believe this tour will be a valuable stepping stone in their careers.

"Playing against strong international opposition will provide them with the exposure and experience." Boys squad: Manmeet Singh Rai (captain), Aashu Maurya (vice-captain) Rahul Yadav, Rohit Tirkey, Suresh Sharma, Rahul Rajbhar, Ghuran Lohra, Adhikarimayum Rahul Bhardwaj (Golkeeper), Ritender Singh, Deepak Pradhan, Ajeet Yadav, Ketan Kushwaha, Rohit Irengbam Singh, Srijan Yadav, Neeraj and Rohit Kullu, Pradip Mandal, Sohil Ali, Ujjwal Pal, Sukhmanpreet Singh.

Girls squad: Bhavya (captain), Rajni Kerketta (vice-captain), Komal Pal, Parwati Topno, Ritika Ahirwar, Tamanna, Karuna Minz, Priyanka, Tanuja Toppo, Kajal Pundir, Kirti, Krishna Sharma, Kajal, Purnima Yadav, Switi Dungdung, Doli Bhoi, Nisha Dadel, Ravina and two Goalkeepers Hodam Pabitra Devi and Tarra Sailaja. PTI SSC SSC SSC